BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Clinton County central dispatch has confirmed to News 18 a vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspect in question is a Black, bald middle-aged male with facial hair. He was driving a silver 2010 Chrysler 300 according to dispatch. The driver is a possible suspect in an earlier shooting in Tippecanoe County. Dispatch also confirmed there was a K-9 involved and a drone was called out.
Radio transmissions say the driver drove through a field along I-65 northbound to evade officers during this pursuit.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith tells News 18 the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department was called to assist, but did not have anyone near enough to assist. He said they were called a few minutes later and were told the pursuit had ended.