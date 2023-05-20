Breakfast raises funds for Ukraine aid

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Over $1,300 is being sent to a non-profit to help Ukrainian residents after a breakfast fundraiser in Tapawingo Park Saturday.
Kate Medvedenko, a Ukrainian exchange student living in Greater Lafayette, is one of the organizers. She says the $1,300 total only accounts for the cash donations.
Others donated directly to the Austin, Texas based organization Liberty Ukraine through a QR code.
Liberty Ukraine's website lists medical supplies, power stations and generators, drones and individual gear as some of the things purchased with funds raised by their organization.