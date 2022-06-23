Boys and Girls Club celebrates 50 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The Tippecanoe Boys and Girls Club is celebrating 50 years with an open house next week.
The open house will be Tuesday, June 28th, recognizing this milestone.
"This is to recognize not only our organization, but also to give appreciation to all the different people and foundations that have made it possible for us to continue to flourish and give back to our community," said Barry Richard, Executive Director of the club.
Attendees on Tuesday will include Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and state representatives. Appreciation awards will be given out to those who have supported the Boys and Girls club over the years.
The event is open to the public. There will be lunch, games and tours of their facility for those who attend.
The boys and girls club is committed to helping children build personal values and citizenship so they can work toward a bright future. They currently have two locations: one on the north end of Lafayette and one on the south end.
"The Boys and Girls Club of Tippecanoe County, we are very fortunate to serve children, boys and girls, ages 6-18," said Richard. "And we particularly have a very strong after school program that prioritizes academics, citizenship, healthy lifestyles."
This event comes as the Boys and Girls Club is preparing to open a third location near Columbian Park in the next few years.