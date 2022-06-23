 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Boys and Girls Club celebrates 50 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Boys and Girls Club celebrates 50 years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The Tippecanoe Boys and Girls Club is celebrating 50 years with an open house next week. 

The open house will be Tuesday, June 28th, recognizing this milestone.

"This is to recognize not only our organization, but also to give appreciation to all the different people and foundations that have made it possible for us to continue to flourish and give back to our community," said Barry Richard, Executive Director of the club.

Attendees on Tuesday will include Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski and state representatives. Appreciation awards will be given out to those who have supported the Boys and Girls club over the years.

The event is open to the public. There will be lunch, games and tours of their facility for those who attend.

The boys and girls club is committed to helping children build personal values and citizenship so they can work toward a bright future. They currently have two locations: one on the north end of Lafayette and one on the south end.

"The Boys and Girls Club of Tippecanoe County, we are very fortunate to serve children, boys and girls, ages 6-18," said Richard. "And we particularly have a very strong after school program that prioritizes academics, citizenship, healthy lifestyles."

This event comes as the Boys and Girls Club is preparing to open a third location near Columbian Park in the next few years.

Tags

Recommended for you