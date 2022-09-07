'Boo at the Zoo' tickets are on sale

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ticket sales have opened up for the Columbian Park Zoo's annual Boo at the Zoo.
Sales are open to members only until September 18.
Sales will open to the general public beginning on September 19.
Tickets are $8 a piece.
Children 2 and under are free.
Assistant Zoo Director Caitlin Laffery told News 18 the funds go toward educational programs and projects at the zoo.
"Things that people can expect this year are a live DJ, our pumpkin patch, our community pumpkin decorating contest which has see a lot of success these past few years," Laffery said. "We'll have trick-or-treat stops for the kiddos, animal encounters, fun other educational activities."
Boo at the Zoo will run from October 20-22 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.