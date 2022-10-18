Boo at the Zoo and movie night happening this weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Something spooky is happening at the Columbian Park Zoo this weekend.
"Boo at the Zoo" is back this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. This year's event will have a live DJ, a free pumpkin patch, character meet and greets, and two separate contests.
One is the community pumpkin decorating contest. There will also be a costume contest with chances to win prizes.
Friday night will also feature a movie night next door at Loeb Stadium. People can watch "Hocus Pocus" following Boo at the Zoo.
Lafayette Parks and Recreation Marketing Manager, Samantha Haville says there's also some new and fun educational exhibits this year.
"We're going to do an 'Indiana Bones Excavation Station' so kids can actually dig up some bones and learn about some of our local Indiana species and bones they would find in the area," Haville said. "We've also got a Mad Scientist lab that's going to be very fun."
Haville also told News 18 that these events also support good causes.
"The proceeds from the event are so important to us, they help us to plan for the future, to fund our capital improvements, as well as some of the education programs that our community really loves," she said. "And then our movie night is actually going to be a fundraiser for United Way. So all of those proceed will directly benefit United Way of Greater Lafayette."
Boo at the Zoo begins at 3:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.
For movie night, doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30.
Tickets are available both at the gate and online.
To buy tickets for Boo at the Zoo, click HERE.
For tickets to City of Lafayette Movie Night, text UWMOVIE to 414-44 and scan the QR code, or click HERE.