Boiler Gold Rush day two talks campus safety

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday is the second day of Boiler Gold Rush, and the theme of the day is safety.
Almost 90% of the Purdue freshman class has participated in this optional orientation event this year, that is about 8,200 students.
Junior Anisha Patel is a BGR team leader for the second time this year. She told News 18 that she wants to pay it forward for other students and make their college experience better.
"My freshman year I kind of had a great experience with my team leader," Patel said. "He was a great team leader for me and kind of [inspired me to] want to introduce other freshmen around. Because, even after BGR ended he was a great help to me, showed me around campus, got lunch once a month and kind of kept our group in touch. Still even, I'm friends with him to this day. So I want to give that experience to my kids."
Freshman Kayla Kumar is in Patel's BGR group, and she said that she feels safe on campus.
"College is kind of a time where you question safety, but Purdue does a good job about keeping us safe and making sure we're informed," Kumar said. "Being in a community with different groups of kids and knowing that you all care about safety the same way makes you feel more like a community."
Boiler Gold Rush lasts until Saturday.