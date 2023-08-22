Boil order lifted in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Ind. (WLFI) — A boil order first issued Saturday in Mulberry was lifted at around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Mulberry Town Council member Dave Jones said it all started with a water main break on State Road 38 Saturday morning.
Jones said in order to fix the break crews had to pressurize the system, which brought down chlorine levels in the water. The town then issued the boil order, asking residents to boil any water people would be consuming for three minutes. The water supply must pass a test for the order to be lifted.
Jones said the town could not find a lab which could conduct the test over the weekend, so samples were pulled Monday.
In his 16 years on the Town Council, Jones said Mulberry has never had to issue a boil order.
When it comes to utility bills and possible reimbursements for people who pay the town for their water, Jones said the council would have to investigate. However, water was provided to Mulberry residents throughout the entire boil order.
"We will always err on the side of caution," Jones said.