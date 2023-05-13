Body found in Speedway parking lot, death under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Police investigation is underway after a body was found at the Speedway gas station on South Street near the I-65 exit Saturday evening.
Lafayette Police Lieutenant Mike Brown says around 6:45 P-M police received a 9-1-1 call about a medical problem at the gas station. When officers arrived, they found an adult man dead in his vehicle. He had been dead long enough that no life saving measures were taken.
"[His] identity won't be released at this time, we still need to first confirm his identity and secondly notify family," Brown said.
The man was by himself when he was discovered. Brown couldn't say who called 9-1-1.
Chequita Simpson is a store clerk at the Luke gas station right next door. She said when she saw the police activity at Speedway she immediately went outside. She said she learned more when speaking with the Speedway store clerk and the police.
"Me and the store clerk talked to the police," Simpson said. "He said that the guy came into the store at 12 o'clock, bought a pack of skittles and a bag of ice and has been sitting in the parking lot [ever] since."
Simpson said the man was found in a white box truck parked in the section of the Speedway lot nearest to South street.
The cause of death is still under investigation.