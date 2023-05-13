Body discovered in Tippecanoe River, investigation underway

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Conservation Officers have opened an investigation after the body of 37-year-old Tyler Dilley of Monticello was found in the Tippecanoe River Friday, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Around 5 p.m., White County 911 dispatch received a call from a fisherman who discovered the body in the river near East Ohio Street in Monticello. First responders and the White County Coroner recovered the body.
The news release said the cause of death is under investigation pending autopsy results.
The Department of Natural Resources asks anyone with information of Dilley’s last whereabouts to contact Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.
The White County Sheriff's Office, White County 911 Dispatch, White County Coroner’s Office, and the Monticello Police Department and Monticello Fire/EMS assisted with the recovery of Dilley's body.