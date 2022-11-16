BMV plans bigger, better Lafayette branch amid WL closure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The days are numbered for the West Side license branch, but a bigger, better Bureau of Motor Vehicles is coming to the other side of the river.
The cries of West Lafayette drivers fell on deaf ears as the BMV announced Tuesday the branch on Navajo Drive will close in about a month.
As we've reported, the BMV hosted a public hearing on the closure three weeks ago. Residents and public officials say the move doesn't make sense. They argue the city's growing population needs a brick-and-mortar location.
"We've got one of the largest international populations of any university city in the country," West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says. ... "Navigating that process, if you're unfamiliar with the territory, is challenging at best and, sometimes, is just plain, old impossible."
But the BMV says transactions at the building are going down. The agency instead wants to place a kiosk somewhere in the community. Dennis says that's not enough.
"The bad part of it is, is that you can't ask it questions," Dennis says. "I see people that get frustrated with their computers and they sit there and talk to their screen. And I always say, 'Let me know when they talk back.'"
The BMV says an expanded Lafayette branch can handle the influx of business. The Market Square operations are moving to a new office space just a few hundred feet away. Building permits show a nearly $900,000 renovation happening there.
Dennis says he's reached out to state legislators and other officials in a last ditch effort to save the branch.
News 18 reached out to the BMV for comment but didn't hear back.