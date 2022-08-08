Blood drive comes to Lafayette Tuesday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At Faith Church in Lafayette from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, community members are being invited to give back by giving blood.
"The one thing that everybody can give is blood," Brice Johnson of the American Red Cross told News 18.
The Superhero Summer Blood Drive comes at a time when someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.
"Over recent weeks we've seen a slight decline in donors coming out," Johnson said. "It's about (a) 20% reduction in what it normally would be, and that's concerning to us. We don't want to end up in a situation like we were last year where we had a really critical need for blood."
Blood from those with types O negative, A negative and B negative are especially needed right now according to the Red Cross, and blood donations typically decline through the summer months.
Johnson said events like this drive are important for maintaining relationships with elected officials in the community.
"If we have an incident or a disaster in the area, those are the people that are my first call, just to make sure that we're serving the community well," Johnson said.
News 18 will be live at the drive when it begins at noon on Tuesday.