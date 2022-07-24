Bistro Market & Deli celebrates 1 year of service

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local market is celebrating 1 year of business and hopes you'll help celebrate. News 18 spoke with the owner on the success of the business, and how it continues to fill a need in the city.
"It's been a whirlwind dream of ours for about three years," owner Mary Buckley said.
Bistro Market & Deli opened its doors last July. The market fills the space of the historic Lahr Atrium, and it's also filling a need in the area.
"It's really about to explode down here in Lafayette and we want to a part of that growth," Buckley said.
For years, Downtown Lafayette was considered a food desert for people who lived in the area, until Bistro Market & Deli came along.
"We looked at the need that was downtown," Buckley said. "With the new buildings that are going up, with the city targeting the empty nesters and young professionals, we realized there was no place to even buy a gallon of milk downtown. So here in our market, you can actually just get two cups of flour, you can get one nutmeg, and we do dinners for two in the grab and go section."
That list also includes coffee, meat, sandwiches, and toiletries. Mary told News 18 that the success is due in part to the community, she said that she hopes people will continue to support local.
"We still need all of your local support, so come down and at least come and experience this historic space," Buckley said. "I think once you come in, you are going to be pretty impressed with the variety of things that we have."
For more information about Bistro Market & Deli, including its business hours, click HERE.