Big changes for Klondike Elementary and Middle Schools

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Large-scale construction and renovations have begun on the Klondike schools campus.
Most noticeable for those driving by on US Route 231 is the new, soon-to-be 180,000 square-foot middle school building. While it is not set to be complete for students until the fall of 2024, the physical structure has taken shape quickly.
The changes don’t stop at the middle school level though. Grades six through eight moving into the new facility will free up the existing middle school building. That structure will house grades three through five.
Grades Kindergarten through two will remain in the current elementary school building.
These moves cannot happen without multiple renovations to each existing school building though. The elementary school will undergo renovations beginning this spring. The changes include demolition to multiple wings of the building, and a new two-story addition to the north end where mobile classrooms currently sit.
While there are multiple changes either in progress or set to take place, Tippecanoe School Corporation Superintendent Scott Hanback says that the projects are actually coming in under the initial bids.
“The middle school will be about $78 million,” Hanback said. “And then the two renovations combined will be about $75 million.
In regards to the elementary, the current plan is to have the K-2 building and the 3-5 building operate as one school under two different roofs. That means that current elementary school principal Scott Peters would remain as principal over all grades K-5. According to Hanback, the corporation is leaning towards adding a second assistant principal for the schools as well.
While Peters says that the move will be bittersweet, the anticipation of this change is exciting.
“It’s gonna be a phenomenal change,” said Peters. “It’s going to be wonderful for this community. I would say it ranks up there with when it went from being a K-12 building to a separate elementary.”
Middle schoolers are set to move into the new building in the fall of the 2024-2025 school year, but Hanback estimates that all grade levels will not be in their permanent place until the 2026-2027 school year.