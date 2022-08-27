Beers Across the Wabash draws large crowd

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was a perfect day for people to grab a beer and other goodies in downtown Lafayette.
The 10th Annual Beers Across the Wabash was packed with attendees over the John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge.
Proceeds went towards Food Finders Food Bank. The event has provided more than 129,000 meals to Food Finders since 2017.
In addition to breweries, several local food vendors were also in attendance. Some of those included Guac Box, Emergency Munchie Truck, Eddie Joe's Icehouse, and more.
DysFUNKtion Brass Band provided some live entertainment and music at the event as well.