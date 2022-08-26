Beers Across the Wabash coming to Lafayette on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — This Saturday, August 27, is the 10th annual Beers Across the Wabash event.
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., you can sample craft beers on the Myers Pedestrian Bridge in Tippecanoe County. All seven breweries from the Greater Lafayette area will make up part of the 17 breweries at Saturday's event.
DysFUNKtion Brass Band is performing for some entertainment while you sip. For your taste buds, Emergency Munchies Truck, Guac Box, Eddie Joe's Ice House, and Puritan Coney Island Express will be there as well.
Beers Across the Wabash not only gives people a taste of beers from across the state, but the proceeds go to a good cause.
It's a fundraiser for Food Finders Food Bank," event organizer, Ken McCammon said. "Over several years, we've given about $60,000 to them for helping feeding Lafayette and surrounding communities. So it's our biggest fundraiser of the year, and the bulk of it goes to Food Finders, the bulk of the profits."
Tickets are $45 a piece. At midnight on Saturday, they will then raise to $45 a person.
Designated Driver tickets are also on sale for $8 a piece.