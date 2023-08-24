Beat the heat and save money amid excessive heat warning

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Weather Service has placed Tippecanoe County under an excessive heat warning.
These conditions can be dangerous to work in and call for people to be cautious and aware of their time spent outdoors. For those working outdoors, taking frequent breaks and packing a cooler to keep cold water on site is encouraged.
It is not uncommon for people to stay inside to avoid the heat. Duke Energy has provided tips for citizens that could save money during the heat wave.
- Set the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting
- Avoid using washers, dryers, and dishwashers until the evening
- Close blinds and curtains during the day to reduce sunlight
- Grill outside or use microwave and cooktops instead of electric ovens
- Use the ceiling fan and turn any unused plug-ins or lights
Lafayette Urban Ministry's cooling station is open and available for people who are homeless. LUM is offering water and sack lunches as well.
Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm.