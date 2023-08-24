 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Beat the heat and save money amid excessive heat warning

  • Updated
  • 0

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Weather Service has placed Tippecanoe County under an excessive heat warning. 

These conditions can be dangerous to work in and call for people to be cautious and aware of their time spent outdoors. For those working outdoors, taking frequent breaks and packing a cooler to keep cold water on site is encouraged. 

It is not uncommon for people to stay inside to avoid the heat. Duke Energy has provided tips for citizens that could save money during the heat wave. 


  • Set the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting
  • Avoid using washers, dryers, and dishwashers until the evening
  • Close blinds and curtains during the day to reduce sunlight 
  • Grill outside or use microwave and cooktops instead of electric ovens
  • Use the ceiling fan and turn any unused plug-ins or lights

Lafayette Urban Ministry's cooling station is open and available for people who are homeless. LUM is offering water and sack lunches as well. 

Hours of operation are Monday - Friday from 8:15 am to 4:30 pm. 

