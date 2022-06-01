Aviators opening night showcases new concessions for 2022

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Wednesday was Opening Day for the Lafayette Aviators, and the kickoff to the 2022 season drew a large crowd to Loeb Stadium. News 18 spoke with fans about the exciting day.
"We heard that it was opening day and it would be a fun event. School's just out recently so kind of burn off some energy and the kids are all happy with snacks so we're winning," said Aviators fan, Tesha Hardy.
On June 1, Opening Night at Loeb Stadium brought back some die-hard fans that have been anticipating the summer season ahead. The Aviators took on the Terre Haute Rex.
Excitement was high as the Aviators scored again and again, but there was one part in particular that made the experience exceptionally enjoyable:
"Snacks!"
"Nachos!"
"Popcorn!"
This year, the crowd will be able to indulge in a few local delicacies newly offered at the stadium. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6th Street Dive will be cooking onsite serving Tex-Mex food. Arni's pizza, Backroads Barbeque, and Brown's Accents' Popcorn will also be available each game.
Drinks will also be available for purchase, courtesy of the People's Brewing Company of Lafayette. With their snacks in tow, fans were ready to be back in the heart of the action.
"It's a beautiful night; I love baseball. I play baseball so it's fun to see the older guys play," said Aviators fan, Owen Kiplinger.