Arrest made in France Park Shooting Investigation

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An arrest has been made in the investigation of Friday's France Park Shooting in Logansport.
According to the Cass County Sheriff's office, multiple tips from the public and interagency investigative efforts resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old from Logansport.
He has been transported to a juvenile holding facility.
As we have previously reported, the victim was identified as a 17-year-old Polish exchange student.
He is still in critical condition according to the Sheriff's office.
Due to the age of the victim in the shooting, as well as the suspect, the Sheriff's office will not be releasing their names.