Arni's in Rossville gets new mural

ROSSVILLE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Arni's in Rossville is receiving a touch of spray paint.
That's largely thanks to a muralist working closely with The Arts Federation. Over the past five days, muralist Justin Swarez has been transforming a blank wall into a wall of art.
To paint in hard to reach places, Swarez relies on a construction lift machine. In his painting are cardinals, hornets, and corn. He told News 18 that he met with high school students to give him inspiration for the painting.
"I worked with a group of students from a local high school in the art club. They provided me with some inspiration as to things that would represent Rossville that they would like to see in the mural," Swarez said. "So we have the male and female cardinal, as well as the group of hornets, and the cornstalks as well."
Swarez also says that he wanted to paint something that represents the state of Indiana and the City of Rossville.
"We did choose the cardinals because they are the state bird of Indiana. The hornets because they represent the local sports team, and the cornstalks because you can find a whole lot of corn in Indiana," he said.
Swarez says the painting is expected to be finished by Wednesday.
He lives in Rochester, New York.