Archeology show and tell this week, 3,000-year-old artifacts

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — On Thursday, the leaders of the latest archeological dig outside Fort Ouiatenon will share their findings with the public.
From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Tippecanoe County Historical Association's History Center, anyone can come to see the artifacts.
"You never know exactly what you're going to find until you put a shovel in the ground and start digging," Kory Cooper, Associate Professor of Anthropology at Purdue University, said.
Digging is exactly what students from Purdue and Southern Indiana Universities have done on this dig just outside the site of Fort Ouiatenon, ending this Friday.
They've helped with excavation and cataloging artifacts like a 3,000 year old stone tool, a drill from the same time period and an arrow head that predates bow and arrow technology.
One student was surprised to find artifacts from the period when the French arrived.
"I was not expecting to find, like, actual parts to muskets and things like that," Miles Murphy, Anthropology student at University of Southern Indiana, said. "I thought I was going to be digging up rocks and some bone fragments for a month and then go home."
But, there are still some misconceptions about what really goes on at a dig site.
"The public idea of archeology tends to be rather sensational, if not, in fact, pure fantasy from what you see on TV," Cooper told News 18.
The group is currently excavating the floor of what is known to be a wigwam, a Native American structure that could have been located outside of the Fort for trade. But the work doesn't end there. Students also spend time washing artifacts and cataloging them.
Professor Cooper considers this field school a success.
"Students got to see a variety of kinds of artifacts which was fantastic," he said.
The students News 18 spoke with think so too.
"Conservation is really fun to do," Murphy said. "It's actually interesting, you're not just sitting out in a field looking for charcoal signs in dirt. Eventually you find some cool things."