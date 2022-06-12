 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Apartment fire in Lafayette extinguished, none injured

  • 0
Salem Street Apartment Fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Fire responded to a call just after 9 p.m. Sunday regarding an apartment fire.

Lafayette Fire confirmed to News 18 at the scene that a smoke alarm went off at a ground floor apartment at 1740 Salem Street in Lafayette.

The fire was contained to the front room of the apartment.

It was quickly put out.

Nobody was injured.

First responders say the apartment will likely be uninhabitable for the time being due to smoke damage and water damage from the sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Recommended for you