Apartment fire in Lafayette extinguished, none injured

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Fire responded to a call just after 9 p.m. Sunday regarding an apartment fire.
Lafayette Fire confirmed to News 18 at the scene that a smoke alarm went off at a ground floor apartment at 1740 Salem Street in Lafayette.
The fire was contained to the front room of the apartment.
It was quickly put out.
Nobody was injured.
First responders say the apartment will likely be uninhabitable for the time being due to smoke damage and water damage from the sprinkler system.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.