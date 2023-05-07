Anti-bullying bill to become law in honor of Covington teen

COVINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Bill to change how schools handle incidents of bullying is set to become the law of the land.
This comes after nearly 100,000 people signed a petition to pass the bill following the death of a Covington teen.
The death by suicide of Covington Middle School student Terry Badger III after reportedly being bullied sparked an outpouring of support for his family and for House Bill 1483, a bill authored by State Representative Vernon Smith before Badger III's death.
Petition organizer Becky Claypool said because of the impact of Badger's story on the bill's progression, Smith proposed the bill be called "The TB-3 Bill" in honor of the late teen.
The Badger family, they've always said that Terry Badger III, TB-3, he did everything in his life with a purpose," Claypool said over Zoom Sunday afternoon. "And, now that he's no longer with us, he's still doing things with a purpose. Myself and the family, we know that TB-3 was with us, gave us strength to push through and get this bill passed and say what we needed to say."
The bill was signed by the speaker on May 1st.
As News 18 has previously reported, One of the bill's requirements for schools is to prioritize the safety of a bullying victim. It also requires schools to report bullying to the victim's parents within three business days and the perpetrator's parents within five. Then, it asks schools to evaluate whether the victim or perpetrator should be transferred to another school.
If we don't continue to get Terry's name out there and Terry's legacy, it's so easy for people to forget," Claypool said. "Like, obviously we all have to move on with our daily lives, but we do not want people to forget TB-3, so this is just going to be part of his legacy that continues on."