Annual Golden Apple Awards happening tonight to honor Tippecanoe County teachers

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Today is the annual Golden Apple Awards here in Lafayette. These awards are meant to recognize the most outstanding teachers in the community.
Tonight they will be honored for their hard work and commitment to students in Tippecanoe County.
Anyone is welcome to attend the award ceremony tonight inside the Greater Lafayette Career Academy located at 2201 S 18th Street.
Five teachers throughout the community will be recognized by the Greater Lafayette Commerce for all they do for the schools.
The Golden Apple Awards have been a popular tradition since 1987. Events like this are important as ever with the continuing teacher shortage nation wide. Acknowledging the hard work of educators is key as they build our future.
Winning educators are nominated by students, parents and colleagues.
The goal of the awards is to inspire and support teachers and school leaders who make an impact on their students and community.
The ceremony takes place from 5:30 to 7 tonight with light refreshments provided.
For more information and a list of the the winners you can click here.