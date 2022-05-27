Annual Franciscan Health Race for Kids 5K makes return

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local race to benefit a good cause is back.
"Our child was in the NICU in 2018, and just watching the care that he received and our experience with the NICU department, it has always lived very special in our hearts and so it was a no-brainer for us to want to sponsor and give back to current and future NICU patients," said board member and sponsor, Sayde Uerkwitz.
In 2018, Uerkwitz's son, Hunter Ryan, passed away after spending 10 days in the NICU. Now a business owner, she told News 18 that she and her husband consciously decided to choose service over sadness.
"That was a decision and process that we did have to work through, but it was important for us to be able to give back," Uerkwitz said. "And it was a way for us to share his story and to keep him living in the memories and in the current moments that we have."
Giving back to a highly anticipated local event: Franciscan Health's annual "Race for Kids 5k". Back for its 6th year, it is said to be filled with a variety of fun activities.
"We've been able to add a Safe Kids station; we've been able to secure a Purdue Pete Meet and Greet, we've been able to incorporate a Kid's Dash, a butterfly release, all to make this day super family friendly," said Jennifer Eberly, the Director of Development at Franciscan Health.
The event's goal is to raise awareness and funds for their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and their Pediatric Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy departments. All proceeds will help purchase equipment and supplies needed to provide the highest quality NICU care and aid children with developmental delays in their therapy appointments.
"Being in the COVID world, hospital budgets can be a little tighter, so these funds allow us to purchase additional equipment that serves our patients and provides excellent patient care," Eberly said.
Those interested are asked to register for the 5k by May 31. To register, click HERE.
For more information, click HERE.