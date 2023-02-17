Ankit Mental Health Awareness Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Ankit Foundation Corp is holding it's first Mental Health Awareness Day Saturday.
The day will highlight struggles and obstacles while remembering a young man lost too soon.
Ankit Toppo died this past July from severe depression, and tomorrow is his birthday.
His mother, Pushpa Toppo, founded the Ankit Foundation soon after in honor of her late son.
Her goal is to spread awareness, provide support, and bring changes to our current mental health care and legal systems.
Toppo says her driving force is to help others.
"With mental illness, this should not be the end," Toppo told News 18. "With that spirit, I decided to use my emotions to do something for other people. There might be more millions of youth, young adults like Ankit."
The event takes place Saturday afternoon from 11:00 to 1:00.
Anyone is welcome to attend.