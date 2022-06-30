America takes the stage at Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The classic rock band, America took to the stage at Loeb Stadium Thursday evening.
The concert opened with the folk rock band, Miller, who's roots originate from Lafayette.
At 8:30, America finally took the stage with over 2,400 people eagerly awaiting them.
America also holds the honor of playing at the first ever concert held at the stadium. The band is well-known for hits such as "Sister Golden Hair" and "Ventura Highway"
Long Center Executive Director John Hughey said that bringing in a popular band was a great way to christen Loeb Stadium.
"We have great relationships with booking agents out of Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York," Hughey said. "We started doing doing our research on what bands would be a great first concert, and they'd sell really well. They're very popular, and this was their 50th anniversary tour, so we thought it was a great historic moment to have them here as the first band at Loeb Stadium."
Hughey also told News 18 that bringing in America could also build a reputation for other headlining acts to play at Loeb Stadium.
We absolutely have to build a reputation that we can sell tickets here in Lafayette," Hughey said. "So the more that we are able to show that we can sell tickets, the bigger bands that wanna come and build a reputation. That starts today with America."
Country singer, Justin Moore will also be playing at Loeb Stadium in September.
Hughey says tickets are already halfway sold out.
If you would like to purchase tickets to see Justin Moore at Loeb Stadium, click HERE.