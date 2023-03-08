Accused dorm killer Ji Min Sha psychological records likely to be released

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Accused dorm killer Ji Min Sha psychological records likely to be released

  • Updated
  • 0
Sha, Ji Min

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University will likely have to release Ji Min Sha's Counseling and Psychological Services medical record. But, it won't be available to the public under a protective order.

And the same will be done for redacted documents from the state Department of Child Services.

Sha did not appear during a hearing in magistrate court this morning.

He is accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room last year.

Sha did not appear during a hearing in magistrate court this morning. He is accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room last year.

Purdue has previously refused to release his medical records.

Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt said in Tuesday morning's hearing she intends to order the records released.

But first, the defense needs to file a report answering whether the patient-provider relationship between Sha and whoever may have treated him at Purdue is over.

Judge Wyatt also said she is taking the state's motion to compel records from a defense-hired psychologist under advisement.

The defense says since Doctor Sean Samuels is not a testifying witness, but rather a consulting expert, the request should be denied.

The state argues Samuels' report evaluating Sha's mental state was given to two court-appointed doctors by the defense as evidence. They want the raw scores and data from Samuels' evaluation of Sha to be given to the court-appointed doctors to see if they agree with Samuels.