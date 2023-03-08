Accused dorm killer Ji Min Sha psychological records likely to be released

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University will likely have to release Ji Min Sha's Counseling and Psychological Services medical record. But, it won't be available to the public under a protective order.
And the same will be done for redacted documents from the state Department of Child Services.
Sha did not appear during a hearing in magistrate court this morning.
He is accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room last year.
Purdue has previously refused to release his medical records.
Tippecanoe County Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt said in Tuesday morning's hearing she intends to order the records released.
But first, the defense needs to file a report answering whether the patient-provider relationship between Sha and whoever may have treated him at Purdue is over.
Judge Wyatt also said she is taking the state's motion to compel records from a defense-hired psychologist under advisement.
The defense says since Doctor Sean Samuels is not a testifying witness, but rather a consulting expert, the request should be denied.
The state argues Samuels' report evaluating Sha's mental state was given to two court-appointed doctors by the defense as evidence. They want the raw scores and data from Samuels' evaluation of Sha to be given to the court-appointed doctors to see if they agree with Samuels.