A random act of kindness: $1,000 tip shocks lounge owner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One Lafayette business owner is thanking a customer for an astronomical tip. The owner of a barber shop and lounge is calling this exceptional tipper her angel.
Elisa Nartowicz, Co-Owner of Haircut Corner barber shop and Chilling & Styles lounge, thought it must have been a mistake when she saw four numbers written in the tip section of one of her customers' receipts. After ordering just one drink in the newly-opened lounge attached to her barber shop, this man tipped $1,000.
His total on Friday was just $4.45 after having a drink in the lounge while waiting for a haircut next door.
This random act of kindness comes just about a month and a half after Nartowicz opened the lounge. When she saw the tip amount and told him he must have written the wrong number, he assured her his tip was entirely intentional.
"He just gave me this look, like, I will never forget the look on his face," she said. "He's like 'I know,' like calm, you know? Trying to do something good."
A $1,000 tip on a $4.45 tab is an over 22,000% tip.
"It didn't really, really dawn on me until later," she said. "Like, I don't know, I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it. Actually, when I saw it in the bank, that's when I knew that it was for real."
Nartowicz did not tell News 18 the customer's name, to protect his privacy.
But, if that man is out there reading this, she wants him to know she is so grateful.