A new hangout for man's best friend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's a new place in Greater Lafayette to let your dog run free.
Cumberland Dog Park is officially open.
The new park is near the West Lafayette Wellness Center.
It features two enclosed spaces that will alternate availability.
This allows one space to be maintained and re-seeded while the other will remain open for dogs and their owners.
The idea for another dog park in West Lafayette came following feedback on the Happy Hollow dog park.
City leaders wanted another space to offer more room for pets to play.
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis told News 18 dog parks help bring a community together.
"We always hear what we can do to make the city even better," Mayor Dennis told News 18.
"One of the requests that we had repeatedly was to have a dog park," Dennis explained.
"People can take their pets. Their pets can interact with people. The people can interact with pets. I think it's something that really does help the soul of the community."
The Cumberland dog park is free and is open from dawn to dusk.
City officials want to remind you your dog must be up to date on vaccines to attend the park.