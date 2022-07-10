 Skip to main content
9th Annual Parade and Fireworks Celebration held at Heart to Heart Walking Park

  • Updated
Brookston fireworks

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Folks in Brookston lit up the sky with a fireworks display Saturday night. 

The 9th Annual Fireworks Celebration and Parade was held at Heart to Heart Walking Park in Brookston. 

The parade began at around 4 p.m. Then as the sun began to set, several people gathered up in chairs, and others watched from the bed of their pickup trucks.

The first round of fireworks began just after dusk at around 10 p.m.  

Pyrotechnics lit up the sky for half an hour before the grand finale closed out the night.

