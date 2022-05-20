6th graders show off Rube Goldberg projects

OTTERBEIN, Ind. (WLFI) — 6th graders at Otterbein Elementary School demonstrated their Rube Goldberg projects earlier on Friday afternoon.
The students worked in groups to create a 10-step project to raise a flag that was at least six inches. Teachers Brian Delks and Michelle Asher have been working on STEM activities to introduce students to fields like engineering and physics at an early age. Delks said that he hopes this project also teaches them problem solving.
"Once they are stuck in one position or another, we want them to be able to do a little bit of tinkering and problem solving to figure out what would be good for the next step," Delks said.
The Rube Goldberg project has been taking place for 37 years at Otterbein Elementary. Delks told News 18 that he's been involved with the project since the beginning.