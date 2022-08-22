54 students in temporary housing as semester begins

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In a welcome message to students Monday President Daniels and Provost Akridge say the University sets another enrollment record this fall.
50,000 undergraduate and graduate students are now attending Purdue. But not all of them are in their permanent housing situations just yet.
54 students are living in temporary housing at Purdue as the fall semester begins and 16 more still need to move in.
University Residences is set to move students into their permanent campus homes starting the week of August 29. They expect to be finished by mid-September.
"It is still obviously an issue, anybody in temporary housing is a problem that we need to solve," Evan Chrise, Press Secretary for Purdue Student Government, said. "But it's definitely on the lesser side of the extremes than it was, say, last year or the year before."
The University estimates 38,000 of this year's record-breaking 50,000 students are undergraduates as of the publication of this article.
As News 18 has previously reported, Aspire at Discovery Park was purchased this year to add more beds for students. Aspire added 400 leased beds to the 15,562 total beds available in University residences.
According to the university's housing website, a studio apartment at Aspire costs $12,500 dollars for the academic year.
Rates are cheaper for their two bedroom and four bedroom apartment options. Two bedrooms cost 550 dollars less and four bedrooms can cost up to 900 dollars less per person.
Chrise said the housing shortage has improved since last year, when the issue was number one on the organization's priority list.
"I haven't seen it nearly as much as it was last year, where it was everywhere," he told News 18 on the first day of classes. "Like, I couldn't go on any social media without seeing someone have an issue with it. But, this year, it seems to be less of a problem ... every student deserves to have a normal dorm situation when they get here."
Chrise said thus far no students have reached out to Student Government with housing issues.
Students currently living in temporary housing pay a discounted rate until they move in to permanent housing.