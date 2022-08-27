4th annual Ouibache Music Festival a success

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The 4th annual Ouibache Music Festival took place at the Columbian Park Amphitheater Saturday night.
The festival celebrates roots music and artists from all across the country gathered to perform for the community.
The most recent Metzger award winner, Audrey Johnson, was recognized at the event. The Metzger Award is funded by the Ouibache Music Festival.
Ouibache Music Festival President and CEO, Scott Freeman, thanked Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski for allowing them to use the space. Freeman says this year's event was a great success.
"It's supporting education and that's why we do what we do," Freeman said. "And it's just a wonderful quality of life thing here in this town, the more we can get out and be a community and enjoy festivals and events like this it's just [more of] a sense of comradery and community. It's a big part of who we are and music is just a wonderful way to connect."
Freeman adds this festival is the beginning of the Ouibache Concert Series, with one concert planned for each season for the upcoming year.