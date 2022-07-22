4-H livestock auction held at Tippecanoe County Coliseum

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair is set to wrap up this weekend, and this event at the coliseum is one many 4-H participants and supporters look forward to seeing all week.
Nearly 200 4-H members showed their animals, and more than 500 animals are placing their bids for this year's 4-H livestock auction at the Tippecanoe County Coliseum.
This year's auction showcases 189 different animals. First on the auction block were the rabbits followed by the goats. The big ticket item, the swine auction, includes more than 100 of the total livestock this year. The auction then closes with beef and dairy cattle followed by sheep.
One of the unique parts about the auction is that most buyers intentionally pay above market value. The extra money helps fund 4-H programs and scholarships for its members.
Sixth year 4-Her, Dylan Bryan showed swine in Friday's auction, and she says having so many buyers willing to help young people like her is fulfilling.
"It's super like exciting, you get really grateful that so many people have come to help," Bryan said. "Not necessarily just you, but everyone else in the whole club. It feels great, all the volunteers, all the people donating, it's a great experience."
Another member showing animals in this year's auction is Elise Brown. She had also been crowned Little Miss Tippecanoe County, this year and told News 18 that working with her goat has been both entertaining and rewarding.
"I've had him for about five months and he's been very funny to watch," Brown said. "It's a lot of fun, and it's a learning experience too because it really helps you with life and organization."
All of the livestock has sold anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to a few thousand.
Around 15 4-H members have been showing their livestock in the auction today for the final time as 10 year members.
The auction wasn't the only activity happening at the county fair, the midway carnival rides are open now until 10 p.m. and will also run on Saturday night when the fair officially ends.