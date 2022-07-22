3rd annual Kona & Cops taking place this weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department hopes you'll stop by and say hello this weekend.
With the help of Security Federal Savings Bank, the department is holding its 3rd annual Kona and Cops event.
Two Kona Ice trucks and LPD officers stop by various neighborhoods giving out 2,000 cups of free Kona Ice. Between the two trucks, there are 15 communities to visit.
LPD told News 18 that this event is a part of connecting with community. Officer Danny Anthrop said this event fosters a positive partnership with the community.
"It's something that you know sometimes there are jobs we have to do that aren't always positive," Athrop said. "It's not always a happy feeling, but we want to garner that trust with the community."
For the full list of neighborhoods and times, view the thumbnail.