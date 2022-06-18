27th Annual Greater Lafayette Soap Box Derby thunders on

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The weather was perfect for soap box racing on Saturday morning. News 18 was in attendance for the 27th Annual Greater Lafayette Soap Box Derby where kids of all ages went up the hill at a shot to win it all.
However, some people attended or participated in the race for fun.
"We were just excited to do something different. It just looked kind of fun to actually race in the car," Jennifer Anderson said.
Some racers found out about the race via social media.
"My grandma showed me their Facebook post, and asked me if I wanted to do it, and I wasn't sure what it was," said racer Jezayah Johnson said. "So I looked up what the soap box was and I wanted to do it. This is my second year doing it."
Children of ages 7 to 20 went up the hill to race to the finish at the 27th Annual Greater Lafayette Soap Box Derby for a chance to compete in the championship round.
The race has three categories based on age groups: Stock, Super Stock, and Masters divisions.
"We have 3 different types of cars," Director Ted Murphy said. "Younger kids start out in a stock car, that's a 200 lb. car with the driver. Super stock is a little bit bigger car, it's a 240 lb. car with the driver. The master's division, which we started back up this year, that's a fully enclosed car and it weighs in with driver, 255 lbs."
Building a soap box derby car can be quite challenging for some people, but only minor adjustments are made during their second year and so on.
"If it's your first year, you have to tear the whole car apart, to where it's just the wooden plank, that's what you sit on," Jezayah Johnson said. "If it's your second year, third, or however many times you do it, you just have to take the body off and you have to check your brakes. That's it, you just put your body back on and then it's race day."
Above all, any kid who wants to compete in the race is more than welcome to do so.
"Any child could do this, they don't have to be an athlete," Murphy said. "And that's a lot of the kids that we kind of bring in, the one's that don't have another sport to participate in work out great for soap box derby."
The competition is typically held in front of West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School but this year it was on Stadium Avenue on Purdue University's campus.
The winners of each category in the Greater Lafayette Soap Box Derby will advance to the 84th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio.
That takes place July 17-23.