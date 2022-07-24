2022 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair wraps up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Another Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair has come and gone here in Greater Lafayette. News 18 was there as things wrapped up on Saturday.
Rain was falling for much of Saturday afternoon, but the weather cooperated well enough for people to enjoy the carnival.
Hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed rides such as the Ferris Wheel, Scrambler, and Magic Maze. There was also a variety of carnival food favorites like cotton candy and pretzels, and carnival games like the hammer drop and balloon darts.
Fair-goers News 18 spoke to were excited to be back at the fair for all the fun activities.
"Personally, me, I think it's the food honestly, the food's definitely my favorite part here," James Galloway said.
His son, Rylan Galloway added: "The rides."
Another fair-goer from Oregon attended a 4-H fair for the first time here in Tippecanoe County, and he said he enjoyed the rides as well.
The Zipper is my favorite right now, it's actually my first time ever riding the Zipper, so it was really enjoyable," fair-goer, Jared Anderson said. "I'd say get out of your comfort zone and try something different."
James and Rylan Galloway also told News 18 that they'll be coming back for next year's festivities.
"Absolutely, it's right across the street from where we live first of all, and then there's the fact that it's the biggest thing that happens here in town all year," James said. "So yeah, we'll be back here next year."
Jared Anderson also said that he will likely be returning to the fair next year as well.
"I would say yeah, it's a lot less stressful, a lot more friendly, and you get your money's worth rather than being a bigger fair, it gets too chaotic sometimes," he said.
The carnival opened at 5 p.m. and closed its gates at 10 p.m. for the final time this year.
The 2022 4-H Fair began on July 15 and ended on July 23.