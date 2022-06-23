 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday,
June 24 2022 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew...Boone...Brown...Delaware...Hamilton...Hendricks...
Howard...Madison...Shelby...Vigo...Carroll...Tippecanoe

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

2022 TASTE of Tippecanoe doubles intended goal

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 TASTE Logo.bmp

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The outpouring of support from the Greater Lafayette community at this year's TASTE of Tippecanoe helped The Arts Federation nearly double their intended goal. 

Thousands of people flocked to Downtown Lafayette during this year's TASTE. 

Organizers are touting a diverse selection of both foods and entertainment as two reasons for some of the success. The beautiful weather didn't hurt either. 

Ann Fields-Monical with TAF also had multiple conversations with people that didn't realize where the money goes which she thinks also helped with ticket sales. 

I really think helping drive home the messaging that the TASTE is a community event that helps both support restaurants and the arts may have struck a chord with more people," Monical said. "I talked to several people who live in our community, but never attended a TASTE before. They had no idea it was a fundraiser for TAF. So it was really great to see them there."

But how does such a successful event help with TAF's annual work? 

Our programs, people's desire to participate in them far exceeds what we are able to do," Monical said. "So for instance, we have a free after-school arts program. Usually within two weeks of releasing the class list all of the classes get full and so we have a huge waiting list of kids that want to participate, but simply can't because we don't have enough room."

With the money, the after-school arts program and instrument lending program will be expanded. 

The success of the TASTE often times mirrors the success of TAF's outreach.  

Tags

Recommended for you