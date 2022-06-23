2022 TASTE of Tippecanoe doubles intended goal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The outpouring of support from the Greater Lafayette community at this year's TASTE of Tippecanoe helped The Arts Federation nearly double their intended goal.
Thousands of people flocked to Downtown Lafayette during this year's TASTE.
Organizers are touting a diverse selection of both foods and entertainment as two reasons for some of the success. The beautiful weather didn't hurt either.
Ann Fields-Monical with TAF also had multiple conversations with people that didn't realize where the money goes which she thinks also helped with ticket sales.
I really think helping drive home the messaging that the TASTE is a community event that helps both support restaurants and the arts may have struck a chord with more people," Monical said. "I talked to several people who live in our community, but never attended a TASTE before. They had no idea it was a fundraiser for TAF. So it was really great to see them there."
But how does such a successful event help with TAF's annual work?
Our programs, people's desire to participate in them far exceeds what we are able to do," Monical said. "So for instance, we have a free after-school arts program. Usually within two weeks of releasing the class list all of the classes get full and so we have a huge waiting list of kids that want to participate, but simply can't because we don't have enough room."
With the money, the after-school arts program and instrument lending program will be expanded.
The success of the TASTE often times mirrors the success of TAF's outreach.