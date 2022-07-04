 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

2022 Stars and Stripes Parade kicks off in style

2022 Stars and Stripes morning parade

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The annual Lafayette Stars and Stripes celebration got kicked-off in style Monday morning.

Floats, classic cars, and queens by the dozens were on hand for the morning parade.  

The parade began near the Five Points Fire Museum and made its way down Main Street, and ended the festivities in Columbian Park.  Greater Lafayette Fire and Police led the pack with lights and sirens blaring.    

Dozens of local organizations marched and sang and tossed out candy and toys for kids, and no parade is complete without the Tippecanoe Shriners Club Tippy T's carts. 

City Clerk Cindy Murray said that some last minute participation made this year's parade a success. 

"I was concerned for the entries there for a while," Murray said. "They weren't coming in as fast as I wanted them to, but there at the end everyone rallied and we were able to get enough to have a decent sized parade."

"I came out to support the Central Catholic boys baseball team," said Central Catholic Patriot, Andrew Buche. "They won the state championship, so I'm out to celebrate with the boys and to celebrate July Fourth."

The Central Catholic Knights beat the Tecumseh Braves to win state this year.  They were treated to a fire engine ride in the parade. 

The Stars and Stripes concert started at 6 p.m., and fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m.

