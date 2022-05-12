2022 Lavender Gradation Ceremony celebrates students with flying colors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University students celebrated with flying colors at the 2022 Lavender Graduation ceremony earlier Thursday evening.
Soon to be graduates sported their rainbow stoles as members of LGBTQIA+ and ally students came together as a community to recognize the graduating class, celebrate distinguished award recipients, and acknowledge friends and family who have supported and encouraged them to persist and succeed to graduation.
Parents and friends alike joined in on the fun as the event was open to the public. Purdue student Alex Tarnowski said the event is quickly gaining recognition.
This is almost 20 times the size of the original, and I'm sure it's only going to get larger. So what that means is that as a community both in Purdue itself and the LGBTQ+ community, it's only going to get more outreach, this is only going to get more public, and more open and accepting for more people," Tarnowski said.
The event is put on each year by Purdue's Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging.