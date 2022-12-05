2022 Lafayette Christmas Parade successful despite Big 10 Championship on same day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There's a lot of buzz surrounding the Lafayette Christmas Parade.
Noticeably absent from the Lafayette Christmas Parade were the Boilermaker Special and the Purdue All-American Marching Band. That was due to the Big 10 Championship Game in the Circle City.
However, there were still close to 15,000 excited people who joined in on the festivities.
Recently, Lafayette officials saw a survey on Facebook that proposed to hold the Christmas parade during the day and potentially on a different weekend. Bob Schafstall is the Vice President of Chamber Operations for Greater Lafayette Commerce. He says finding the perfect weekend isn't an easy task.
"That's something we'll take into consideration as we go forward and work with the committee on next year," Schafstall said. "On this particular day, that Saturday if you remember in the morning, it was a little bit warmer, but we had really big wind gusts. So that probably would have made it just as uncomfortable as it was in the evening."
Schafstall also says this year's parade was focusing on the decorations.
"That's something we can definitely look into, I know this year the focus was everyone wanted the aspect of the lights," he said. "That's kind of the interesting part for a lot of folks, that's something we can talk with the committee. ... This time we were really looking for some of that Christmas magic with all the lights."
Schafstall also told News 18 they've held a daytime parade in past years.
However, he says it doesn't capture the beauty of the Christmas lights and decorations as well as night time.