2021 Metzger Award winner to be recognized next weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The most recent Metzger Award winner will be on hand next Saturday to be recognized.
Audrey Johnson is a classically trained mezzo-soprano opera singer that uses her vocal gifts to educate people on the importance of music throughout history with her company, Of Thee I Sing. She's researched music from the women's suffrage movement and classical prairie music among other genres of importance from history.
Johnson has dreamed of taking her program into schools since she was a resident artist while in college in Louisiana. The Metzger Award has helped her buy the equipment needed realize her dream. Johnson said that just hearing a song played doesn't adequately communicate the message that the live performance delivers.
Just reading those lyrics is one thing, and they might stick with you for awhile to a degree,: Johnson said. "But, when you tie that with a melody, it sticks with us. Any time that melody is carried into our minds, those words are carried a long with it. So we have this really impactful experience of being immersed in the history in a multi-sensory way."
The Metzger Award is funded by the Ouibache Music Festival. The award's namesake Bryan Metzger was a Ouibache board member and a lover of all things roots music.
Next Saturday, Johnson will be at the Ouibache Music Festival to receive her award. She'll discuss her company and her dream of teaching children about the how music helped spur on some of the most important change in America's history.