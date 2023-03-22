$20 million gifted by alumnus to Purdue pharmacy college

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University College of Pharmacy has announced a gift of $20 million dollars from an alumnus in a news release Wednesday.
Marcel Sassola III's donation will establish an academy to focus on teaching pharmacy students leadership and entrepreneurship skills. It will be called the LEAP Academy, modeled after a similar program in the School of Business.
Eric Barker, the Jeannie and Jim Chaney Dean of the College of Pharmacy, said this gift is transformative. He said health care is one of the great challenges facing the state of Indiana and the nation at large.
"We believe by investing in our students now, planting the seeds of the ideas around entrepreneurship, the ability to start their own companies and create new opportunities for those students in the long-term, as their careers advance they too will become the next generation of leaders," Barker said in his office Wednesday afternoon.
In the University's news release, Sassola writes "Purdue helped me build a foundation of education and simultaneously provided me the ability to learn more about who I was and what I wanted to do with my life.
Giving back now makes me feel like I've found a missing piece."
"Having innovative, creative health care leaders looking for innovative solutions is one of the answers to our future," Barker said. "We know that the Purdue Boilermakers, that's part of our DNA."
The Sassola LEAP Scholars Program should begin to take shape this year.