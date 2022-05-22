11 year old Pitbull is looking for a forever home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is putting the spotlight on a very special canine whose been at the Loving Heart Animal Shelter for quite some time.
Bonnie is 11 years old, and has been at the shelter for 8 years, through no fault of her own.
"Bonnie is a sweet girl that loves to cuddle. I mean, if you're at home and on the couch, she's gonna be on the couch with you. When you're in bed at night, she's gonna want be right there with you under the blankets with you. If you prefer that she just wants to be there with you; whether its outdoors or indoors, she loves being outdoors and loves her toys," said Sandi Fogarasi of the Loving Heart Animal Shelter.
The white hairs on her face may show her age, but her personality proves she's full of life and wonderment, and staff told News 18 that Bonnie is happy to be here, and doesn't ask for too much.
Bonnie was found 8 years ago abandoned with her puppies. As always in these cases, the puppies got adopted, but momma was left behind.
"We would rather her golden years to be in a house then with us," Fogarasi said.
Bonnie is a Pitbull, and Fogarasi explains that there's a misconception and misunderstanding about the breed. Its the same breed that once earned the title of 'America's Dog' because of their loyalty and gentleness, just like Bonnie.
She's not a biter, and she's never been a biter. Pitbulls are just misunderstood a lot, just because they are big and strong. So when one does bite, it does damage; so it makes the news. When a chihuahua bites, it doesn't make the news. I've seen a lot of Pitbulls that are big babies," Fogarasi said.