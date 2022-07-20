$1.8B project promises 'Silicon Heartland' in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility will bring 750 high-paying, high-tech jobs to the area.
Local and state officials, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, announced the project Wednesday morning at Purdue University.
SkyWater Technology is planning a 600,000 square foot building within Purdue's Discovery Park District. The company will research, design and produce computer chips and other microelectronics.
Those chips are essential components in cars, phone and other every day items. However, they're rarely made in the U.S. and in short supply across the globe.
"This really can be the Silicon Heartland, and that's certainly what I intend to make it," SkyWater Technology CEO Thomas Sonderman said.
Sonderman's vision is to turn the Midwest into the next Silicon Valley, with Indiana and West Lafayette at the forefront.
"There's going to an ecosystem that evolves here: equipment manufacturers, design houses," Sonderman said. "I think what you'll see is an entire community evolve."
Gov. Holcomb said the cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing facility announced Wednesday is a good start — one that could have ripple effects in the community for years to come.
"In 10 years, it's going to look much different," Holcomb said. "This is a piece of the puzzle of this ecosystem that, from design to fab, is going to lead to places that others will follow."
What's next is what Purdue President Mitch Daniels calls "boomtown."
"It's a pretty big boom all by itself," Daniels said. "We've already got the evidence. This is one of the hottest real estate markets in the country."
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis says that the real estate market is about to get hotter with an influx of hundreds of jobs.
"It's going to be an extreme population boom," Dennis said. "We already have a housing market shortage, so that means a lot of our contractors are going to have to get busy."
Already in the works at Purdue: a computer chip design center and a semiconductor degree, which could provide a pipeline of graduates to SkyWater and others setting up shop across U.S. 231.
"We don't want them ever to leave West Lafayette," Sonderman said.
SkyWater now awaits the passage of the federal CHIPS Act, which would pump $50 billion into developments like the one planned at Discovery Park.