August 31, PM Weather Forecast Update-Turning Hotter with Eyes on Tropical Systems & Moisture in the East Pacific & Gulf to Caribbean

It was a cool, crisp morning with some patchy fog & lows 52-59.
Today was a very nice day with nice west-northwest wind & highs 55-55 with dew points in the 50s.
Some patches of fog are possible tonight with lows 57-62 with starry skies.
Some patchy to areas of high & mid clouds are expected tomorrow with tolerable humidity & highs 85-90. Winds will be southwest at 8-14 mph.
62-66 is expected tomorrow night with some clouds, followed by 87-91 with heat indices 90-95 Friday.
Skies look partly cloudy with south winds 12-21 mph.
Saturday looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny with south to south-southwest winds 13-22 mph & highs 89-93 with heat indices 93-99.
You can see that heat with the higher humidity working east & northeastward into our area:
This graphic looks messy & complicated, but it highlights four things we are watching for late weekend & next week.
