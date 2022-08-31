 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August 31, PM Weather Forecast Update-Turning Hotter with Eyes on Tropical Systems & Moisture in the East Pacific & Gulf to Caribbean

  • Updated
  • 0
August 31, PM Weather Forecast Update-Turning Hotter with Eyes on Tropical Systems & Moisture in the East Pacific & Gulf to Caribbean

It was a cool, crisp morning with some patchy fog & lows 52-59.

Today was a very nice day with nice west-northwest wind & highs 55-55 with dew points in the 50s.

Some patches of fog are possible tonight with lows 57-62 with starry skies.

Some patchy to areas of high & mid clouds are expected tomorrow with tolerable humidity & highs 85-90.  Winds will be southwest at 8-14 mph.

62-66 is expected tomorrow night with some clouds, followed by 87-91 with heat indices 90-95 Friday.

Skies look partly cloudy with south winds 12-21 mph.

Saturday looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny with south to south-southwest winds 13-22 mph & highs 89-93 with heat indices 93-99.

You can see that heat with the higher humidity working east & northeastward into our area:

1

This graphic looks messy & complicated, but it highlights four things we are watching for late weekend & next week.

1.  

2

45

45

45

Recommended for you