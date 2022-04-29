April 29, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Severe Weather Risk with Some Heavy Rainfall

After lows this morning of 44-54, highs today have reached 64-75.
Severe weather outbreak will occur this evening-tonight with ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK from SPC in the Plains.
Sequence shows a few scattered showers this evening, then break, then showers with isolated rumble of thunder tonight, then break, then wave of showers & a couple t'storms late tomorrow morning-midday.
With east-southeast to southwest winds tonight 15-30 mph, lows will vary from 46-58 from northeast to southwest.
Break with some sun & windy conditions (gusts to 30-40 mph from the south-southeast) will propel our highs to 72-79.
Dew points will rise to 63-67.
Severe storms should fire in central Illinois rapidly around 4 p.m. as supercells.
These will race eastward & new storms will for out ahead of these.
So, in our severe weather risk time frame of 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., it looks like a mix of supercells, multi-cells & a gelling QLCS squall line.
Some severe gusts & a couple EF0 to low-end EF2 tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Isolated severe hail is possible.
Greater Lafayette projected sounding at 5 p.m. shows veering wind from south-southeast to southwest in the low-levels, good helicity or spin, low LCLs (cloud bases), pretty steep lapse rates, strong wind fields aloft & strong diffluence will aid rising air motion.
The only fly in the ointment would be if the rainfall lingers longer than expected into the afternoon-evening ahead of the storms & we see less sun & warming overall.
Otherwise, it sure looks like a SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK scenario.
SPC currently has us in a SLIGHT RISK for severe Saturday evening-night.
Potential is there for upgrade given the parameters in place, but that potential of lingering rainfall is a fly in the ointment.
If upgraded, ENHANCED RISK would most likely be painted like this as of latest 18z (afternoon) model data:
Sunday looks dry & windy with west-southwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
After mostly sunny skies, skies look to turn partly cloudy with the greatest amount of cloud cover in our northwestern counties.
Highs of 65-74 (northwest to south & southeast) are expected.
Sunday night looks dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies & lows 43-49.
Monday looks dry & mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs 67-75 with southwest winds.
There will be a lot of severe weather west & southwest of our area Monday.
We cloud up Monday night with lows in the 50s to lower 60s with south-southeast winds.
It looks like a round of rainfall & t'storms Tuesday morning.
A break may follow with highs 68-75, but new showers & storms will likely impact us late afternoon-evening & into the night.
Data does support severe weather risk with SLIGHT RISK-type parameters making it into our area late afternoon-evening.
After that, all of the severe weather risk is well southwest of our area Wednesday-Wednesday night.
A lot of severe weather will continue to occur in the Plains to Thursday.
We see showers & t'storms here, but there is a lack of severe weather risk.
The low will occlude rapidly weaken & sort of wobble southeastward.
This will keep severe weather risk all southwest & south of our area at the end of next week.
However, it could bring cool, showery weather Friday as core of upper low pivots through our area.
Total rainfall over the next 7 days (starting today) should run 2-4" with potential of a couple/few +4" amounts.
Still looks like the potential of some frost next weekend (Saturday night & Sunday night) with lows 32-35.
After that, there is a stretch evolving of much warmer, drier weather.
Note the rainfall projection anomaly change from late April-start of May to early to mid-May.
We go very wet to dry!
You combine the much drier trend with these temperatures covering a good chunk of Canada & the central & eastern U.S. & farm equipment will be rolling with a frenzy.
There continue to be a strong tendency for big, big summer warm-ups mid to late May.
Now, we will likely have a couple to few rounds of rainfall & storms with severe weather risk after the mid-point of May.
There is a tendency though for hot, drier weather to end May & move into early June.
This will tend to allow farmers to get the rest of the crop out, but I feel May will be a huge month for much to get much of the corn & soybean crop planted.
Temperature anomalies:
Rainfall anomalies: