April 26, PM Weather Forecast Update-Frost Then Warmer & Wetter Followed by Some More Frost

Frost Advisory is up for much of the viewing area. Freeze Warning is up for Newton, Jasper, Pulaski, Fulton, White, Cass & Miami counties.
With mostly clear to clear skies & light to calm winds, widespread frost will occur with lows 29-33.
Wednesday will feature some increasing high & mid clouds with highs 47-63 & north-northwest winds becoming north, then north-northeast at 10-20 mph.
In the far north under the influence of the cold lake breeze front, highs will only run 47-53.
It will be much warmer in the southwest with no influence from Lake Michigan or Lake Erie with highs 58-63.
Note how the 70s are not that far away in central Illinois. This is one of the hard parts about living close to the Great Lakes in Spring. That water is cold! If the wind is blowing over that cold water on Lake Michigan or Lake Erie into our area the result is chilly weather.
A few showers are possible Thursday (30%) amidst much virga (rainfall drying up on the way down). Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs 55-62 & east-southeast winds 10-23 mph.
Morning lows will run 37-41.
Some showers & t'showers are possible Thursday night (45%) with 40s.
A few spotty showers/t'showers are possible Friday (30%) with clouds/some sun & highs 56-66 (southeast winds 15-25 mph).
Severe risk into Friday PM to Friday night-Sat. AM will set up west & southwest of our area with our lows in the 40s to 50 with southeast winds.
ENHANCED RISK parameters set up from eastern Kansas to Oklahoma with SLIGHT RISK farther northeast, east & southeastward all the way to southwestern Illinois.
Showers & storms will affect our area Saturday with a round Saturday late AM to early afternoon.
Another round should impact the area Saturday evening-night.
That round could have severe weather risk with MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters here.
Highs Saturday should reach the 60s to 70s.
Saturday night looks warm with 60s.
As for Sunday, it looks partly cloudy with winds out of the southwest.
Showers/storms are possible Sunday night-Monday AM. After highs in the 70s Sunday, lows will only drop to the 60s Sunday night.
Additional storms are possible late Monday with severe weather risk (MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters).
Highs should run in the 70s with lows Monday night in the 60s.
Storms ramp up Tuesday west of our area & may affect us late Tuesday-Tuesday night.
SLIGHT RISK parameters show up here, but they look ENHANCED to even MODERATE west of our area from Iowa to Kansas to Arkansas.
Highs in the 70s to 80s are possible here.
I agree with everything on this June 2022 mean temperature anomaly map except Montana to Idaho, northern Wyoming & western North Dakota.
I actually think that area will end up cooler than normal.
The intense Plains heat & bouts of intense Midwest heat & humidity I do agree with.
