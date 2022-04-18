April 18, PM Weather Forecast Update-Big Warm-Up Ahead with Showers & Storms to Return The warmest weather of 2022 (so far) is ahead by late week-this weekend! Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Apr 18, 2022 Apr 18, 2022 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Working on this.....More soon....45454545s 4545 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Chad Evans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you