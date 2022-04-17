 Skip to main content
April 17, PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Snow to 80s

  Updated
  • 0
Cold temps aloft & evaporative cooling tonight are key to getting change-over from rain to snow.

Highs today reached 47-54 with brisk east wind & we have turned cloudy this evening over the area.

As rain falls through the extremely dry air tonight, it will wet bulb or drop between the dew point & temperature, which will be around 33-34.

Temperatures aloft will be quite cold for the time of year as upper trough swings through with a thick zone of temperatures -18 to -10C, resulting in it being cold enough for crystals or flakes.

That said, rain should mix with & go to snow.

It appears thAT

