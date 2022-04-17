April 17, PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Snow to 80s

Cold temps aloft & evaporative cooling tonight are key to getting change-over from rain to snow.
Highs today reached 47-54 with brisk east wind & we have turned cloudy this evening over the area.
As rain falls through the extremely dry air tonight, it will wet bulb or drop between the dew point & temperature, which will be around 33-34.
Temperatures aloft will be quite cold for the time of year as upper trough swings through with a thick zone of temperatures -18 to -10C, resulting in it being cold enough for crystals or flakes.
That said, rain should mix with & go to snow.
It appears thAT